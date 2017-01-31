Crime log, Jan. 30
He was jailed on $300 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 9. a Nikita P. Johnson, 30, of 208 High St., Henderson, was charged via warrant Jan. 24 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. She was jailed on $300 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 2. a Ashley L. Ausby, 17, of 821 N. Beckford Drive, Henderson, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with simple physical assault and vandalism.
