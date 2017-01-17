Crime log Jan. 21
He was released on $300 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 27. a Stephen G. Hawkins Jr., 36, of 1010 E. Andrews Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Jan. 19 with simple physical assault and simple non-physical threat/intimidation. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing Feb. 15. a Fredrick M. Williams, 36, of 619 Farrar Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Jan. 19 with trespassing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Wicked
|26
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC