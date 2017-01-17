Crime log Jan. 21

He was released on $300 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 27. a Stephen G. Hawkins Jr., 36, of 1010 E. Andrews Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Jan. 19 with simple physical assault and simple non-physical threat/intimidation. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing Feb. 15. a Fredrick M. Williams, 36, of 619 Farrar Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Jan. 19 with trespassing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.