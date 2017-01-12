Crime log, Jan. 13
She has a court hearing March 28. a Christopher B. Patton, 29, of 403 Community House Road, Henderson, was charged via warrant Jan. 9 with assault on a female. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing Jan. 30. a Antoine A Simpson, 29, of 50 Martin Creek Road, Lot 6, Henderson, was charged via order for arrest Jan. 10 with failure to appear.
