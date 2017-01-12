Crime log, Jan. 12

He was jailed on $25,300 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 7. a Justin L. Setzer, 26, of 403 Birch St. Lot 6, Henderson, was charged via warrant Jan. 10 with shoplifting. He was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 20. a Chris A. Floyd, 45, of 289 George Floyd Road, Henderson, was arrested Jan. 6 on a charge of trespassing.

