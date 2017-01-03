He was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing Jan. 24. a Bryant T. Long, 31, of 815 Wakefield Ave., Henderson, was charged via order for arrest Dec. 31 with calls for service. He was jailed on $3,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 13. a Bryant T. Long, 31, of 815 Wakefield Ave., Henderson, was arrested Dec. 30 for simple physical assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.