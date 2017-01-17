Coffee House Live! Returns This Satur...

Coffee House Live! Returns This Saturday -

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Jefferson Post Online Edition

The Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor the Coffee House Live! Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 pm in the Hensley Hall of the West Jefferson Methodist Church in West Jefferson.

