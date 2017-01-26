Bridge replacement projects disrupt k...

Bridge replacement projects disrupt key routes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Dispatch

PHOTOS BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff Workers from Dane Construction of Morrisville work on a new bridge over Anderson Creek in Vance County near Kerr Lake. The new bridge, on Anderson Creek Road, is scheduled to open April 1. Traffic for now is detoured over Mabry Mill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 13
questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11) Sep '16 Anonymous 3
Election Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Wicked 26
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC