Answer Man: Senior apartments ready by July
Workers have completed about 30 percent of the construction of the Villas at Union Trace senior apartments and the builder hopes he can have people start moving in by July. The three-story, 60-unit complex will be for people ages 55 and older who meet certain income standards.
