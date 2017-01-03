Answer Man: Senior apartments ready b...

Answer Man: Senior apartments ready by July

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Workers have completed about 30 percent of the construction of the Villas at Union Trace senior apartments and the builder hopes he can have people start moving in by July. The three-story, 60-unit complex will be for people ages 55 and older who meet certain income standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec 13 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 13
questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11) Sep '16 Anonymous 3
Election Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Wicked 26
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,808 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,699

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC