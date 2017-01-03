A much-deserved accolade
It was an appropriate honor for an indefatigable advocate for economic development in rural counties when former Gov. Pat McCrory bestowed the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Henderson resident Tommy Hester. The award honors North Carolinians for outstanding service to the state and their community that has had significant impact.
