SGA leaders take Vance-Granville Community College offices
Vance-Granville Community College's Student Government Association has installed a group of officers to serve during the 2016-17 year. Elected officers include President Colton Hayes of Epsom, a student in the college transfer program through Franklin County Early College High School; Vice President Jeronee Blackwell of Henderson, a college transfer/Vance County Early College High School student; Secretary/Treasurer Emory Gant-Hawkins of Henderson, a business administration student; Parliamentarian Francis Scotland of Oxford, a college transfer student; and Public Information Officer Micah Roberts of Stem, a college transfer student.
