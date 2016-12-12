Rebuilding Hope ready for new home
Gene Ellixson of Durham Coca Cola Bottling Company hands over the keys to Randolph Wilson as Rebuilding Hope takes possession of the old Coca Cola Bottling building on Raleigh Road. Renovations are underway, and move in is expected by early next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 13
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Wicked
|26
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC