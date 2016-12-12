Mainstreet Marketplace's new lease on life

Businessman Abdo Saleh has given Mainstreet Marketplace a second chance in a move that is beneficial to downtown Henderson, as well as the artists, entrepreneurs and vendors who display and sell their wares through the store. Lebert Howes, who owned both Mainstreet Marketplace and the building that houses it at 404 S. Garnett St., said he wanted to sell because he was losing money on the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.