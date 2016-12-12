Henderson leads North Carolina past Fairfield 99-78
Dennis Smith Jr. added 17 points and five 3-pointers for the Wolfpack , who won their fourth game in a row. NC State led 48-39 at halftime after seizing control with a 19-0 run midway through the first half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 13
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Wicked
|26
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC