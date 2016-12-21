Gun buyback program aimed at reducing violence has good turnout
Within the first 45 minutes, 17 guns were collected at Gang Free Inc. and 11 were collected at Kittrell Fire Department, according to law enforcement officials. "We've had a lot of violence in the community," West said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
