Going after oethe worst of the worst : Operation Silent Night deemed a success

Thursday Dec 15

On Thursday morning, a news conference featuring state, local and federal agencies was held at Clearview Church in Henderson to announce the results of Operation Silent Night. Operation Silent Night took place between Dec. 13-14, and was a law enforcement and public safety operation that took place across Franklin, Granville, Warren and Vance counties.

