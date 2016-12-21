Going after oethe worst of the worst : Operation Silent Night deemed a success
On Thursday morning, a news conference featuring state, local and federal agencies was held at Clearview Church in Henderson to announce the results of Operation Silent Night. Operation Silent Night took place between Dec. 13-14, and was a law enforcement and public safety operation that took place across Franklin, Granville, Warren and Vance counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 13
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Wicked
|26
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC