Crime log, Jan. 1

He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 2. a Dustin Harris, 33, of 6086 Pinetown Road, Oxford, was charged via order for arrest Dec. 12 with two counts of failure to appear. He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 2. a Aaron D. Reese, 28, 306 23rd St., Butner, was charged via order for arrest Dec. 12 with failure to appear.

