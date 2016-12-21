Crime log, Dec. 30

He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing Jan. 12. a Shanise S. Kelly, 26, of 704 Arch St., Henderson, was charged via warrant Dec. 22 with vandalism and burglary. She was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing Jan. 24. a Candy S. Walker, 37, of 2605 Cates Mill Road, Roxboro, was arrested Dec. 23 for two counts of felony shoplifting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.