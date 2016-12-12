Crime log, Dec. 21
She has a court hearing Jan. 30. - Queen E. Alston, 46, of 1203 Dorsey Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Dec. 19 with all other simple physical assault. - Forgery of instrument, larceny by employee and conspiring to commit felony larceny were reported Dec. 19 on the 900 block of South Beckford Drive, Henderson - Holly C. Hayes, 25, of 240 Old Thomas Lane, Henderson, was served a criminal summons Dec. 18 for communicating threats.
