Crime log: Dec. 13, 2016

He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 2. a Todd R. Chandler, 29, of 164 Ramblewood Lane, Henderson, was arrested Dec. 9 for aggravated assault. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing Jan. 17. a Connell Williams, 44, of 2508 Janet St., Durham, was arrested Dec. 9 for aggravated assault.

