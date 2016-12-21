Crime log: Dec. 11, 2016
He was jailed on $5,000 bond pending a court hearing Jan. 31. a Jason W. Chavis, 29, of 2908 Darrow Road, Durham, was charged via order for arrest Nov. 23 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $12,000 bond pending a court hearing Dec. 9. a Samuel Parker, 40, of 4162 U.S. 15 South, Oxford, was charged via warrant Nov. 23 with possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 13
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Wicked
|26
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC