City donates property to Habitat for Humanity
In the spirit of the holiday season, the Henderson City Council met Monday evening and approved a request to donate two jointly city- and county-owned lots to Habitat for Humanity for a single family home to be build there. The two lots are located next to each other on the corner of North Street and West Andrews Avenue.
