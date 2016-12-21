Burke returns to Henderson to perform at McGregor Hall
Soul/pop artist Chris Burke returns to his hometown Jan. 6, to perform at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center in Henderson. After spending much of his youth in Henderson, Chris will share his nationally acclaimed "velvet vocals" with the community.
