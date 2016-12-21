Bullock tapped as new Crime Stoppers ...

Bullock tapped as new Crime Stoppers president

Earlier this month, Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers elected Kevin Bullock as the organization's president for the next two years. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer organization in Vance County that raises funds to reward people who come forward with information that leads to the arrest of people who committed crimes.

