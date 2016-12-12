12 Days of Giving 'Gang Free educates and empowers'
Gang Free's 15-year-old Noah Dickerson and 17-year-old Keoni Carter carry a tree from the tractor-trailer to where the Optimist Club needed them stacked earlier this holiday season as the Optimists prepared the lot for Christmas tree sales. One of the thing Gang Free founder Melissa Elliott is working to instill in the kids she works with is giving back to the community and the value of volunteer service.
