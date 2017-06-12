Suspect in Henderson pool store burglary turns himself in
Haire is accused of breaking into the Oasis Pools store in the 1700 block of South Green St. and stealing over $1,000 in tools. He told police he went into hiding when he saw the surveillance video of the break-in on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking Mike bugg
|20 min
|Yours truly
|7
|Shawn allen varble
|49 min
|yawn
|3
|hometown liquor employee
|53 min
|yawn
|2
|Brandon Webb
|54 min
|yawn
|3
|name of who saw Heather being abducted across t...
|54 min
|Yup
|7
|Dakota Smitha.
|56 min
|Yup
|17
|eric adler
|1 hr
|Bet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC