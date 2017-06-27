New storm sirens in Henderson

New storm sirens in Henderson

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The sirens were installed at the intersection of Highway 60 and Barrett Boulevard, and also Highway 351 and Larue Road. For decades, the city of Charlestown has been trying to clean up Pleasant Ridge, a 350-unit neighborhood in Charlestown, but now, some longtime homeowners could be forced out of their southern Indiana neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump made it cool to be a racist against 31 min abc 14
Liberal media declares Gorsuch is everything th... 34 min abc 1
Purge "make America Hate Again " 52 min Eliminate Terrorism 71
This is how your "purge" is going to work out ; ). 1 hr abc 2
What Happened At Rookies Saturday? 1 hr curious 1
Mercedes and Colt 2 hr losers 15
Travis little 2 hr GTFOH 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,926 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC