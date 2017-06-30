I-69 Ohio River Crossing project brings two new offices
The spaces give the public a place to ask questions related to the project or voice their concerns. Both offices have copies, maps, and other project related materials available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvey d. Sizemore
|26 min
|Kelly
|1
|About the Rats
|31 min
|Georganna
|7
|Trump made it cool to be a racist against
|56 min
|lol
|93
|Wuss Boy Brandon Sheets
|57 min
|Matt Stone
|1
|Millenials are the stupidest people in the hist...
|57 min
|lol
|38
|jia shelton
|2 hr
|finally
|2
|Dane Powell
|2 hr
|Hmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC