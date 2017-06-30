Henderson oversight committee for fin...

Henderson oversight committee for financing volunteer fire depts. hold first meeting.

Saturday Jun 17

Henderson County Fiscal Court's new volunteer firefighter committee will overlook the "Volunteer Fire Department Financing Plan," which would implement a $55 fee on the property tax bill of every property owner outside of Henderson city limits. The plan was voted into law back in April 2017.

Henderson, KY

