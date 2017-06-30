Henderson oversight committee for financing volunteer fire depts. hold first meeting.
Henderson County Fiscal Court's new volunteer firefighter committee will overlook the "Volunteer Fire Department Financing Plan," which would implement a $55 fee on the property tax bill of every property owner outside of Henderson city limits. The plan was voted into law back in April 2017.
