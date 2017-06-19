Henderson nonprofit honored at Kyndle...

Henderson nonprofit honored at Kyndle's 2017 awards breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Three volunteers were honored for their hard work in western Kentucky, but the Nonprofit of the Year Award went to the Children's Advocacy Center of Green River District. "Stunned and very very grateful," Silva said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is casey keys? 16 min Check yo self 3
megan west 20 min Check yo self 3
Rat roast 43 min lol 17
Democrats lose again. 1 hr abc 1
Jessica(MANHO)Banks 1 hr Whatisaid 7
Jessica(mango)Banks 1 hr Whatisaid 7
Jessica manigold banks 1 hr Whatisaid 47
Henderson affairs 3 hr Justin 21
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC