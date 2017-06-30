Groundbreaking begins for Main Street...

Groundbreaking begins for Main Street South neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

It is on the corner of South Main Street and Audubon Street, just blocks away from downtown Henderson. Eight lots located on this empty piece of land will be transformed into living spaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug House 28 min deals 5
Rickie and Tina Walters 33 min Hoo-Haa 3
Megan West 44 min Megan West 8
Trump made it cool to be a racist against 1 hr Hmm 77
Taylors mower sales 1 hr Jrjr 6
Purge "make America Hate Again " 1 hr abc 73
Alien 1 hr Trent Allen Harrison 3
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC