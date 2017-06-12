Crawford found dead in Hardin County -
Law enforcement has announced that the body of Savanna Crawford, a 16-year-old from Grayson County who went missing more than two months ago, was discovered beneath a bridge in Hardin County on Monday, June 12. At approximately 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, two fishermen in Hardin County discovered a deceased body underneath a bridge on KY 84 near the Western Kentucky Parkway, Leitchfield Police Chief Kevin Henderson said in a news release. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, confirmed that a body had indeed been discovered, and soon began processing the scene, the release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawn allen varble
|1 hr
|Brooke aka fat an...
|2
|mike bugg
|1 hr
|GKnee
|5
|Beth varble & Richard brown
|1 hr
|GGG
|9
|Nate and Becca
|1 hr
|Sure nuff
|2
|Dakota Smitha.
|1 hr
|Yup
|10
|Trumps finger pointing is running on empty
|3 hr
|Tina
|6
|hiding behind lies
|4 hr
|Nlk
|10
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC