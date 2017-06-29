Clarkson approves new budget -

At a special called meeting on Monday, June 26, the Clarkson City Commission amended its annual budget for fiscal year 2016-2017 and adopted its annual budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. The Commission approved the amended City budget for fiscal year 2016-17 as well as the new budget for fiscal year 2017-18, and they voted to give all city employees a 4 percent raise, effective the first pay period after July 1 .

