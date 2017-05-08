Tad Cummins to appear in federal cour...

Tad Cummins to appear in federal court in Tennessee

Tad Cummins, the teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and running off to California, will appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Cummins, 50, was being held in jail in Henderson, Kentucky before he was taken out Tuesday morning for his court appearance, according to Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN .

