Tad Cummins to appear in federal court in Tennessee
Tad Cummins, the teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and running off to California, will appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Cummins, 50, was being held in jail in Henderson, Kentucky before he was taken out Tuesday morning for his court appearance, according to Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trae floyd
|2 min
|Girl
|12
|Melissa Evans
|4 min
|winer
|3
|fight
|5 min
|figit
|3
|Matt allen
|14 min
|Bre
|1
|Grateful
|48 min
|reflection
|3
|lindsay always deletes
|52 min
|reflection
|5
|good affordable lawn care?
|1 hr
|HELLDADDY69REBEL
|3
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC