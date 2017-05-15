Narrow Miss as Pickup Crashes into KY...

Narrow Miss as Pickup Crashes into KY Fire Station

Friday May 5 Read more: FireHouse.com

A Henderson firefighter narrowly avoided injury when a pickup truck crashed through the front of his fire station and settled in his office. Henderson Fire Lt.

