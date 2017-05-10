Men Hurt by Fallen Tree due to Strong Winds
There are 6 comments on the WEHT story from Thursday May 4, titled Men Hurt by Fallen Tree due to Strong Winds. In it, WEHT reports that:
Two men taken to the hospital in Henderson on Thursday night after being trapped under a fallen tree. It happened on S. Ingram St. just off Green St. in Henderson.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.
#1 Friday May 5
#1 Friday May 5
This is not the first time this tree has fallen. Owner should take responsibility for the damage done to those people
#2 Friday May 5
#2 Friday May 5
How does a tree fall more than once
#3 Friday May 5
#3 Friday May 5
Why would you be stand under or by a large tree when the wind is blowing hard anyways?
#4 Friday May 5
#4 Friday May 5
Standing*
#5 Friday May 5
Tom, how many times can a tree fall? Just curious!
#6 Friday May 5
#6 Friday May 5
They were walking in their home when the tree fell. Let's not act like we, as humans, don't run under trees for shelter when it begins to rain.
