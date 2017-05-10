Men Hurt by Fallen Tree due to Strong...

Men Hurt by Fallen Tree due to Strong Winds

There are 6 comments on the WEHT story from Thursday May 4, titled Men Hurt by Fallen Tree due to Strong Winds. In it, WEHT reports that:

Two men taken to the hospital in Henderson on Thursday night after being trapped under a fallen tree. It happened on S. Ingram St. just off Green St. in Henderson.

tom

United States

#1 Friday May 5
This is not the first time this tree has fallen. Owner should take responsibility for the damage done to those people
???

United States

#2 Friday May 5
tom wrote:
This is not the first time this tree has fallen. Owner should take responsibility for the damage done to those people
How does a tree fall more than once

why

United States

#3 Friday May 5
Why would you be stand under or by a large tree when the wind is blowing hard anyways?
why

United States

#4 Friday May 5
why wrote:
Why would you be stand under or by a large tree when the wind is blowing hard anyways?
Standing*
What

Oakland City, IN

#5 Friday May 5
Tom, how many times can a tree fall? Just curious!
qwerty

United States

#6 Friday May 5
They were walking in their home when the tree fell. Let's not act like we, as humans, don't run under trees for shelter when it begins to rain.
