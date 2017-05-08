'Fix for 41' to Begin Soon with Evening Restrictions

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces evening lane restrictions beginning on or around Monday, May 8, as the 'Fix for 41' project gets underway. Crews will begin restricting lanes on US 41 for shoulder widening, construction of a temporary bridge at Cheatham Slough and installation of traffic cameras from the I-69/U.S. 41 interchange to Stratman Road in Henderson.

