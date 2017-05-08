'Fix for 41' to Begin Soon with Eveni...

'Fix for 41' to Begin Soon with Evening Restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WEHT

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces evening lane restrictions beginning on or around Monday, May 8, as the 'Fix for 41' project gets underway. Crews will begin restricting lanes on US 41 for shoulder widening, construction of a temporary bridge at Cheatham Slough and installation of traffic cameras from the I-69/U.S. 41 interchange to Stratman Road in Henderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyler Delano does anyone know him or if he's si... (Apr '15) 26 min Okay 42
mike bugg 35 min Joebing 1
Joyce Pitsonbarger 36 min Okay 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Values Voter 784
samantha westbrock 1 hr clc 15
shelly hayes 3 hr really 12
Lyndsey Thompson (Jun '15) 3 hr lol 8
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC