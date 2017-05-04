Timmy Dunn to perform 'Kentucky Grown' in Jeffersonville, Louisville
Timmy Dunn, an alternative country-rock musician from Henderson, KY is performing his new hit single, Kentucky Grown , at several shows in the Louisville area. Kentucky Grown caught the attention of bourbon giant Maker's Mark.
