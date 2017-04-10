Study for new I-69 Ohio River crossing

Study for new I-69 Ohio River crossing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

As road projects continue along the Highway 41 Twin Bridges, we're learning more about a possible new Ohio River Crossing. Right now, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing team continues to study the logistics for a new crossing between Henderson and Evansville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
std 2 min steph 2
how much does it cost to get married at the cou... (Jul '11) 3 min Marylen 395
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 4 min Real Conservative 722
A Real President...finally. 6 min abc 28
harleys 20 min Hmmm 2
Again Laken? 22 min truth 10
Calipari ESPN Film Tonight 32 min Hah 2
Methodist Hospital 2 hr hmm 53
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC