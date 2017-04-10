Study for new I-69 Ohio River crossing
As road projects continue along the Highway 41 Twin Bridges, we're learning more about a possible new Ohio River Crossing. Right now, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing team continues to study the logistics for a new crossing between Henderson and Evansville.
