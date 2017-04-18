Police: Henderson man found covered in blood
According to a police report, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in the alley behind a business in the 400 block of S. Green St.
According to a police report, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in the alley behind a business in the 400 block of S. Green St. When officers got there they found a man walking down the alley who was covered in blood and seemed disoriented. Police say the man was able to tell them that his cell phone and his backpack were taken from him.
“thats what your mom does”
#1 Friday Apr 7
I thought it was N. Green St. In the area of Former Cloverleaf Apartments several police cars were gathered over there!
#2 Saturday Apr 8
They have a clubhouse where the old fire dept was
