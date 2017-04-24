KSP searching for missing Webster County woman
On Friday, April 28, officials with the Kentucky State Police were contacted by Carla Mooney of Dixon, Ky in reference to her niece, Katelyn Foster. She may be in the Morganfield or Henderson, Ky area.
