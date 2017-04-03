Kimberly Roach Appellant v. Owensboro...

Kimberly Roach Appellant v. Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

KIMBERLY ROACH APPELLANT v. OWENSBORO HEALTH REGIONAL HOSPITAL; HON. JONATHAN R. WEATHERBY, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; AND WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD APPELLEES BEFORE: ACREE, D. LAMBERT AND JONES, JUDGES.BRIEF FOR APPELLANT: Daniel Caslin, Owensboro, Kentucky BRIEF FOR APPELLEE: John C. Morton, Henderson, Kentucky Kimberly Roach appeals from the October 8, 2015 decision of the Workers' Compensation Board vacating an Administrative Law Judge's conclusion that out-of-pocket medical expenses paid by Roach and an unpaid anesthesiology bill were compensable.

