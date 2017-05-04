Jury finds Bumphus guilty of assault

There are 5 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Apr 26, titled Jury finds Bumphus guilty of assault. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

After deliberating for two hours, a jury found 25-year-old Joshua Bumphus guilty of assault in a shooting that killed a Henderson County High School student. Joshua Bumphus has taken the stand for the last time.

picks

Louisville, KY

#1 Wednesday Apr 26
Hahahaha 12 years
Get it

United States

#2 Thursday Apr 27
This pos needs to be off the streets !! He's a menace
well

Louisville, KY

#3 Thursday Apr 27
Get it wrote:
This pos needs to be off the streets !! He's a menace
Can you explain why you think that? Other than this incident.
Get it

United States

#4 Thursday Apr 27
well wrote:
Can you explain why you think that? Other than this incident.
Any person that can shoot at someone, thinking they have tie right to take another's life, needs to be off the streets! He's a fck boy. And my reason for the way i feel about him have nothing to do with this incident.
well

Louisville, KY

#5 Thursday Apr 27
Get it wrote:
<quoted text>Any person that can shoot at someone, thinking they have tie right to take another's life, needs to be off the streets! He's a fck boy. And my reason for the way i feel about him have nothing to do with this incident.
I would have thought he could have also been charged with intent to kill after testifying that he intended on killing Roberts. Those intentions proved guilt because his actions led to a death. I don't know him personally but I have heard an unbelievable amount of people that think he should be free and I don't understand their logic.
