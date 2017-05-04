Jury finds Bumphus guilty of assault
There are 5 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Apr 26, titled Jury finds Bumphus guilty of assault. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
After deliberating for two hours, a jury found 25-year-old Joshua Bumphus guilty of assault in a shooting that killed a Henderson County High School student. Joshua Bumphus has taken the stand for the last time.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
#1 Wednesday Apr 26
Hahahaha 12 years
United States
#2 Thursday Apr 27
This pos needs to be off the streets !! He's a menace
#3 Thursday Apr 27
Can you explain why you think that? Other than this incident.
United States
#4 Thursday Apr 27
Any person that can shoot at someone, thinking they have tie right to take another's life, needs to be off the streets! He's a fck boy. And my reason for the way i feel about him have nothing to do with this incident.
#5 Thursday Apr 27
I would have thought he could have also been charged with intent to kill after testifying that he intended on killing Roberts. Those intentions proved guilt because his actions led to a death. I don't know him personally but I have heard an unbelievable amount of people that think he should be free and I don't understand their logic.
