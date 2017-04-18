Amberspatriot First Winner for Awesom...

Amberspatriot First Winner for Awesome Patriot

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Blood Horse

Amberspatriot found her way to the barn of trainer John Hancock and is owned by Donna Hancock and Charles Brown. She has been working steadily since Feb. 5 at Riverside Downs near Henderson, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travis little 5 min Albee 12
Michael bugg 21 min Michael wayne bugg 1
waffle house prime 40 min gramps 14
Henderson Homewreckers 44 min Truth hurts 3
Sam embry 45 min Lucinda 22
Allison Herring Bugg 47 min Perplexed 10
I hate you 1 hr Raven heart 1
Methodist Hospital 6 hr Big a 90
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC