Woman arrested after chase that stretched from Evansville to Henderson
The chase started just after 11 Tuesday night when Evansville police tried to stop a car around South Grand and Adams Avenues. Police say the driver didn't stop and led them on a chase through downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Blandford
|2 min
|Smdh
|4
|my woman
|27 min
|seriously
|65
|Who got shot?
|1 hr
|Whattt
|11
|Allstate towers
|3 hr
|Yep
|2
|std
|3 hr
|arr
|2
|worry about me
|3 hr
|devil
|3
|friend
|3 hr
|she home
|12
|Methodist Hospital
|Wed
|Please
|91
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC