Woman arrested after chase that stret...

Woman arrested after chase that stretched from Evansville to Henderson

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The chase started just after 11 Tuesday night when Evansville police tried to stop a car around South Grand and Adams Avenues. Police say the driver didn't stop and led them on a chase through downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrea Blandford 2 min Smdh 4
my woman 27 min seriously 65
Who got shot? 1 hr Whattt 11
Allstate towers 3 hr Yep 2
std 3 hr arr 2
worry about me 3 hr devil 3
friend 3 hr she home 12
Methodist Hospital Wed Please 91
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC