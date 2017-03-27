T-Shirt campaign to support Henderson volunteer fire departments
Abba Promotions is currently taking orders for shirts and vehicle decals, showing support for Henderson volunteer fire departments. According to employees, 100% of the profits will be divided among the volunteer departments.
