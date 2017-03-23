Site plans for the proposed apartment...

Site plans for the proposed apartment complex coming to Zion Road in Henderson.

It's set to be built in the 3000 block of Zion Road, about a mile east of the Pennyrile Parkway. We're told future residents will enter from Zion Road onto the church's current exit lane.

Henderson, KY

