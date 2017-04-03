Report: Man broke police car window, ...

Report: Man broke police car window, drove through Henderson YMCA fence & field

Monday Mar 27

Henderson police say a man arrested in Evansville drove through the softball field behind North Middle School and broke a window of a police car at the Henderson YMCA. A police report says Evansville officers got a call about someone breaking into a car in the area of NW Third and Carpenter Street Sunday morning.

