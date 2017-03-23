Remembering Mr. Superharp: James Cott...

Remembering Mr. Superharp: James Cotton's blast-furnace sound burns on

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The legendary harmonica player might no longer be with us, but his legacy will continue reverberating even longer and louder than his iconic sound did during his 60-year career. Blues legend James Cotton ferociously plays the harmonica as he entertains the crowd at the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival in Henderson, Ky., on June 13, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rodney Deno 7 min Rodney Deno 4
one more time with x wife (Jun '12) 13 min jad 40
Democrats Republicans and Obamacare 31 min lol 36
lamanda peay 47 min HELLDADDY69REBEL 11
St Louis 1 hr noah 32
Dale griffin (Apr '15) 2 hr Gotmelike 2
anyone know charlotte taylor williams 2 hr foreal 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC