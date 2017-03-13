Name released of person killed in Spe...

Name released of person killed in Spencer Co. crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The name of the man who died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 64 in Spencer County has been released. Troopers say 56-year-old Sabrina Felton, of Roanoke, VA, was driving east had just driven around a semi when she encountered 89-year-old Rueben Boswell, of Henderson, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
go to hell kenergy 1 min sick and tired 35
parking lot sleeper 11 min austin 3
Waylon Butler aka way way (Aug '13) 12 min Fishy 12
Marty Dill did NOT abduct Heather Teague (Sep '15) 29 min Cost Effective Tools 97
brandi skaggs 34 min ? 17
express check advance 54 min Good advice 11
matt pugh and bre evans (Nov '13) 58 min Truth 5
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Henderson County was issued at March 16 at 4:25AM EDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC