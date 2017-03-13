Mayor Winnecke says I-69 completion is a priority
This week, the Mayor met with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and other legislative officials in Indianapolis as part of the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce Day. The Mayor says one of the biggest priorities this year is the completion of I-69, not only to the north but also the new Ohio River Bridge between Evansville and Henderson.
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mikey Larue
|5 min
|lol
|5
|New Building on 41
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|brandi skaggs
|2 hr
|Realist
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Young Democrat
|655
|Aerotek hiring process question (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|ice the kicker
|204
|Starbucks
|4 hr
|Mocha Latte
|2
|Ricky Walters
|4 hr
|bosslady
|1
|Marty Dill did NOT abduct Heather Teague (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Mr ed k
|103
