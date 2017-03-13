Mayor Winnecke says I-69 completion i...

Mayor Winnecke says I-69 completion is a priority

Thursday Mar 9

This week, the Mayor met with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and other legislative officials in Indianapolis as part of the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce Day. The Mayor says one of the biggest priorities this year is the completion of I-69, not only to the north but also the new Ohio River Bridge between Evansville and Henderson.

